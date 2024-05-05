3 Atlanta Falcons who could become surprise contributors in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Eddie Goldman
Of the options on this list, this is by far the longest shot based on the last three seasons. Goldman has joined Atlanta each of the past two years only to retire before the season kicks off. The fact that Atlanta has re-signed Goldman twice after this has happened speaks to what they think of Goldman as a player on and off the field.
Any player that retires twice and still is welcome back never playing a snap could find a way into the lineup. This speaks to what the organization thinks of the defender. However, there is no position that is going to be contested as highly as the defensive line.
Goldman is going to need a strong camp and preseason to make the roster. If that happens there is no question he could become a surprise member of the rotation. Atlanta's biggest issue after the quarterback position last season was the pass rush.
Their answer this offseason has been to bring in a myriad of defensive line pieces to attempt to generate more interior rush and help the edge rushers. Goldman isn't going to be a starter but there is a path to the veteran finding his way into the rotation.