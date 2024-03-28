3 Atlanta Falcons who could have their contracts changed for cap space
By Nick Halden
1. A.J. Terrell
When the Atlanta Falcons look at the deal the Titans just gave L'Jarius Snead a 4-year and $76-million dollar deal. This deal is for a corner that just made a game-changing play in a Super Bowl run. There is an obvious argument to be made that he was the best corner in the game in the 2023 season.
If this is the going rate for the top corner in the game now is the time to extend Terrell. A.J. isn't a top-ten corner in the league right now and an extension should reflect that. Atlanta letting his contract play out risks Terrell putting together a huge 2024 season and the market moving.
Snead's deal should serve as an example in Atlanta's attempts at negotiations. Terrell being extended will answer long-term questions as well as open up cap space for the Falcons.
Atlanta already needs to answer whether or not they are going to stick with Terrell beyond this season. Extending A.J. at the current market rate is a win for this team and will open up some cap space that allows them to make much-needed moves on the defensive side of the ball. Now is the time to extend A.J. Terrell.