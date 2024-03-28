3 Atlanta Falcons who could have their contracts changed for cap space
By Nick Halden
3. Lorenzo Carter
Atlanta's desperation for an edge rusher shouldn't keep Lorenzo Carter on this roster. Cutting Carter saves Atlanta enough cap space to bring in someone capable of getting to the quarterback. It could be that the team cuts Carter and brings back veteran Bud Dupree in his place.
No matter who it would be the Falcons need to move on from Lorenzo Carter. Carter has a great motor and is a great run defender. However, this is due to the fact he is always in a position to stop a rusher or to chase a play. It is hard to not follow the ball when you're always seemingly ahead of the play and unable to get to the quarterback or into the backfield.
Carter is going to be a great piece on the right team with a strong pass rusher. For Atlanta, they cannot afford to pay Lorenzo as a starter. Drafting a pass rusher 8th overall isn't enough. Move on from Carter and allow the team to start Arnold Ebiketie bringing in a veteran pass rusher to help guide their young starters. That is the team's best path to fixing the position and allows Carter to find a better fit.