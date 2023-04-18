3 Atlanta Falcons who could lose their starting role at the end of the 2023 draft
1. Scotty Miller or Mack Hollins
It is fair to assume if the season started today Hollins and Miller would be the second and third options respectively. Jared Bernhardt did show chemistry with Desmond Ridder in the 2022 pre-season, however, with very little experience at the position Jared will need a big camp and preseason to claim a starting role more likely competing for a depth spot.
Miller is the most likely player to lose a starting role at the end of the draft with the Falcons needing to add to the position on day two. The most likely path for the Falcons remains adding to the defense in the first round with the team looking to either take a pass catcher in the second or third.
Ideally, Atlanta will add a player to replace Miller who at best has proven to be a veteran speed option, not a starter. Hollins isn't a proven starting receiver either but he has a more intriguing upside and the physicality to help in Arthur Smith's run-focused offense.
Fair expectations for the Falcons is taking at least one receiver on day two to replace one of Atlanta's current starters with depth likely further added to the position on day three.