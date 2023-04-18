3 Atlanta Falcons who could lose their starting role at the end of the 2023 draft
2. Arnold Ebiketie
If the season started today the Falcons would likely view Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter as their starting edge rushers with Kaden Elliss and Bud Dupree as the rotational pass rushers. Ebiketie showed flashes last season of developing into a solid pass rusher but clearly didn't do enough to lock up the starting job heading into the 2023 season.
The depth chart is likely to change for the Falcons in the first round with a myriad of edge rushers on the board either in the 8th spot or if the Falcons trade down. At this point, it seems Nolan Smith or Tyree Wilson makes the most sense for the Falcons in the first round after adding Jeff Okudah from the Lions.
Unless Jalen Carter falls or Atlanta trades back taking an edge rusher 8th overall makes the most sense for Atlanta and likely put Ebiketie back into a rotational role. One the second-year player should thrive in with a greatly improved defense around him.
Atlanta's current pass rushers should expect to take a big step forward with the obvious upgrades in the interior and the additions of Elliss and Dupree to help the edge rush, a unit that will take a step forward likely getting an addition in the first round.