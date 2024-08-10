3 Atlanta Falcons who earned a final roster spot in Preseason week 1
By Nick Halden
1. Kevin King
The Atlanta Falcons corner has been out of the league for two years and still made the biggest defensive play of the night for Atlanta. King had an interception that set up Atlanta's first-half touchdown and an impressive return.
King was close to a second pick and brought a level of physicality all night. While his coverage wasn't perfect there was a clear reason to be excited. King played like a veteran looking at his last shot at playing in the league. Hunting down the ball and playing with a ferocity that jumped off the screen for the Falcons.
Aside from the energy the corner brought for the Falcons the big play should put King on this roster. It is a defense that is going to have to play downhill and with an edge if they have any chance of defying low expectations. King displayed this and gave reason to believe on this performance alone he will be on Atlanta's final roster.
Consistent blown coverage in the final two games could alter this. However, heading into preseason week two there is every reason to believe King has worked his way up the depth chart at a struggling corner position.