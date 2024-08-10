3 Atlanta Falcons who earned a final roster spot in Preseason week 1
By Nick Halden
3. Nathan Rourke
This has nothing to do with Rourke but is just how bad Taylor Heinicke was in relief of Michael Penix Jr. Not only was the downgrade in arm talent glaring but Heinicke made his debut in familiar fashion. The veteran quarterback and center weren't on the same page and the fumble that resulted was fit for a blooper reel.
Another turnover the moment Heinicke comes into the game is a reminder of how his time in Atlanta has gone. Add in all the missed and wild throws and the Falcons need to go ahead and move on. Rourke simply can't be any worse as an emergency third option.
Heinicke was a solid backup before his time in Atlanta and needs a change of scenery. The veteran isn't going to be on this roster and the Falcons should go ahead and pull the rip cord.
If you want to keep Cousins out of preseason there is an argument Penix and Rourke could both benefit from the extra reps. Atlanta's third quarterback position isn't likely to come into play but for Rourke, it is an exciting chance to continue his career. The Falcons need to part ways with veteran Taylor Henicke.