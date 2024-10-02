3 Atlanta Falcons who have already earned an offseason extension
By Nick Halden
1. Justin Simmons
So many Atlanta Falcons mistakes and their inability to rush the passer are covered up by Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates. The dynamic duo is as good as any starting safeties in this league. Simmons picking off Patrick Mahomes and continuing to shutdown receivers in coverage has earned him a spot on this list.
If the Falcons were going to extend one player based on the first four games of the season it would be Justin Simmons. Yes, there are other deserving candidtes but none have had more impact than Simmons. Outside of the shutdown coverage, Simmons has played the run well and made a handful of plays that kept Atlanta in each of their first four games.
Keeping Bates and Simmons together moving forward should be Atlanta's top defensive priority right after finding a pass rush. If the Falcons could figure out rushing the passer and the safeties didn't have to cover so much ground it is fun to imagine what they could accomplish.
The bargain deal Simmons signed with Atlanta is aging well and helping cover for Terry Fontenot's draft failures. It was a homerun of a move and one the Falcons should consider extending past this season.