Blogging Dirty
FanSided

3 Atlanta Falcons who have already earned an offseason extension

By Nick Halden

Kansas City Chiefs v Atlanta Falcons
Kansas City Chiefs v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next

2. Tyler Allgeier

This is the third year of Tyler Allgeier's rookie deal leaving the team one more year of control. Yes, you're going to have a hard time justifying an extension after draft Bijan Robinson but it is the right move. Allgeier is the only back on the roster with an 1,000-yard rushing season and has offered far more explosive plays early this season.

For a back expected to be the short yardage punisher, the results have been anything but. You're averaging 6.1 yards-per-carry and have consistently brought this run game to life during your time in Atlanta. The ability as a receiver is improving and the Falcons have already seen a handful of game-changing plays from the young back.

What would the Falcons be willing to pay Allgeier to stay in Atlanta? It is a question we will soon find out the answer to and one they shouldn't take lightly. Allgeier has more than earned consideration to be re-signed despite the addition of Robinson.

Are we judging based on results or how high of a draft pick you spent on the player? Thus far Allgeier has been the more impactful back and a player the Atlanta offense cannot afford to lose.

Home/Atlanta Falcons News