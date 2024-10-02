3 Atlanta Falcons who have already earned an offseason extension
By Nick Halden
2. Tyler Allgeier
This is the third year of Tyler Allgeier's rookie deal leaving the team one more year of control. Yes, you're going to have a hard time justifying an extension after draft Bijan Robinson but it is the right move. Allgeier is the only back on the roster with an 1,000-yard rushing season and has offered far more explosive plays early this season.
For a back expected to be the short yardage punisher, the results have been anything but. You're averaging 6.1 yards-per-carry and have consistently brought this run game to life during your time in Atlanta. The ability as a receiver is improving and the Falcons have already seen a handful of game-changing plays from the young back.
What would the Falcons be willing to pay Allgeier to stay in Atlanta? It is a question we will soon find out the answer to and one they shouldn't take lightly. Allgeier has more than earned consideration to be re-signed despite the addition of Robinson.
Are we judging based on results or how high of a draft pick you spent on the player? Thus far Allgeier has been the more impactful back and a player the Atlanta offense cannot afford to lose.