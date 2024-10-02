3 Atlanta Falcons who have already earned an offseason extension
By Nick Halden
3. Matthew Judon
Matthew Judon's stat sheet may say the edge has only 1.5 sacks on the season but the impact is far higher. The Falcons don't win the Eagles or Saints games with the pass rusher. The biggest play Judon has made wasn't a sack but tipping a Derek Carr pass into the air to be returned by Troy Andersen for a touchdown.
Judon's impact on this team is obvious and shouldn't be ignored. The team letting Judon play out the final year of his contract after the trade was a surprise. Failing to extend the veteran as soon as the deal was done might be a mistake that costs the Falcons.
Refusing to spend top draft picks on a pass rusher and unable to land one in free agency the Falcons cannot let Judon escape. Unless the team is able to add a better option at the trade deadline you have to pay Judon beyond this season.
The results are making it impossible to ugnore how different this team could look with a capable pass rush. What is even more concerning is just how incapable this team woudl be without Judon's contributions keeping Atlanta's pass rush alive.