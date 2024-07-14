3 Atlanta Falcons who have been quietly great amid dysfunction
By Nick Halden
2. Younghoe Koo
Lost in the dysfunction of the rest of the roster is how truly great Atlanta has been at the kicker position for a very long time. Matt Bryant seemed to age in reverse for the Falcons and has the 20th-best field goal percentage in NFL history.
Despite how it ended for the veteran Atlanta has had back-to-back top twenty kickers. Koo currently ranks 4th all-time in field goal percentage. Only Justin Tucker, Harrison Butker, and Eddie Pineiro rank ahead of the Atlanta kicker.
Koo doesn't have an elite range but is incredibly accurate and unafraid of the moment. Koo's ability to hit clutch kicks is underrated based simply on the fact Atlanta hasn't won many meaningful games since the kicker joined the franchise.
This doesn't mean that Koo is worthy of far more respect and is likely to get more attention in the 2024 season. With a now capable offense, the Atlanta kicker is going to be put in far more scoring situations and often under less pressure. It isn't always going to be do-or-die kicks for a floundering offense. Likely helping Koo's lifetime percentage and giving the kicker a chance to garner the respect he so obviously deserves.