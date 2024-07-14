3 Atlanta Falcons who have been quietly great amid dysfunction
By Nick Halden
3. Grady Jarrett
Grady Jarrett is one of the most underrated and underappreciated players in the league. While this might seem an overstatement looking at box scores it is accurate. Jarrett's ability to eat double teams and find ways to create a play when his team needs it most cannot be overstated.
Jarrett is yet to play a full season with a great defensive line and a capable pass rusher. You won't hear any excuses from the tackle or attempts to leave the franchise. Both would be completely justifiable.
What Jarrett does is show up and give the Falcons everything he has each week. Watching just Jarrett you won't know the score or how big the moment is. Yes, his best plays seem to happen in the biggest moments, however, the effort never wavers.
Whether Atlanta is being blown off the field or winning while competing for a playoff spot Jarrett is going to play the exact same way. Giving his maximum effort and continually chasing the play even if it didn't go his way. It isn't skill alone that has made Jarrett so impactful in Atlanta it is this motor and refusal to quit even when everything around the veteran is failing. Perhaps with a capable quarterback and numerous defensive line additions, this will finally be the roster that gives Grady the help the veteran deserves.