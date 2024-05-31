3 Atlanta Falcons who have the chance to become stars in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
1. Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts was the primary receiver with a capable quarterback only one season out of his three years in the league. In that year Pitts put himself in the record book trailing only Mike Ditka for the rookie receiving yardage record. While the touchdowns were still a concern they were easily explained away if you watched Arthur Smith's offense.
Pitts looked well on his way to becoming a star in this league. With incredible reach and a great ability to find open space, any capable quarterback would have taken advantage of this. Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder were anything but capable and failed to take advantage of Pitts' ability.
Add in an injury that ended one season and hampered the next and the reasons for his lack of production are clear. Arthur Smith's offense didn't help matters and Pitts has faced a lot of heat for failing to live up to expectations.
This season has the fourth-year player perfectly set up to destroy all of these narratives. Pitts is the healthiest he has been in two years and has the most complete offense he has ever been a part of. Kirk Cousins is going to set the tone early and give Pitts a chance to put his name back in the NFL conversation.