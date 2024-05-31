3 Atlanta Falcons who have the chance to become stars in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
2. Drake London
A lot of the same reasoning with Kyle Pitts applies to Drake London as well. Part of what makes London a bit more exciting is the fact his production remained high with Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder as his starting quarterbacks.
While there is almost assuredly frustration with the offense and the lack of touches London never let it show up on the football field. His focus remained on doing everything possible to help his team win. Whether that was being a willing blocker or working to open up plays for other teammates it is easy to love Drake London in an Atlanta uniform.
London's production with Kirk Cousins should take a huge leap forward with both Pitts and London finally able to show their full talent. In Zac Robinson's offense, there should be plenty of targets for both players when you consider the system that the Rams run.
It focuses on getting their best players touches meaning that Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London are going to be the focus of this offense. A seemingly simple concept that Arthur Smith remains unable to grasp.