3 Atlanta Falcons who shouldn't see the field during preseason action
By Nick Halden
2. Kyle Pitts
The first year of Kyle Pitts was impressive and showed flashes of the monster he was expected to become. Matt Ryan was often running for his life and unable to give Pitts time to get open. Still, the rookie numbers were impressive.
The next season was a huge step back and this has been blamed on Marcus Mariota and an ugly season-ending injury. Give Pitts credit for playing last season and Atlanta deserves blame for not being completely upfront about why Pitts still wasn't himself. Yes, you could have read in between the lines but the full extent of Kyle's injury wasn't clear.
Three years into his career and we still aren't quite sure what the ceiling might be. Pitts has dealt with an injury for the last two seasons and needs not risk being banged up before the games matter. The first snaps that Pitts takes with Cousins and the Atlanta offense should be in week one.
Building chemistry and getting into the flow of the offense have some value but as with Cousins, it isn't worth the risk. Protect the tight end and give him extra time to get healthy and prepared for games that matter in what is the biggest year of his career thus far.