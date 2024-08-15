3 Atlanta Falcons who shouldn't see the field during preseason action
By Nick Halden
3. Grady Jarrett
Knowing how Grady Jarrett is wired it seems very doubtful the coaching staff keeps him out of the games for the entire preseason. However, it would be a wise decision for a player who is arguably the most important piece of the Atlanta defense.
Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell have a place in that conversation as well. There isn't a wrong answer, but Jarrett gets the nod here based on what he has accomplished and Atlanta's lack of pass-rushing options. Jarrett is a disruptive force who is going to play at a high level whether or not he has the preseason reps.
Putting more stress on the veteran's body before the games and contact matters would be a mistake. Yes, there is some benefit in being in game shape but with Atlanta's defensive line rotation Jarrett will have plenty of time in September to adjust.
Protecting the veteran and giving the young rotational pieces more time to compete for playing time is the right decision. Jarrett's injury and time with the team both factor in as to why he should be held off the field until Atlanta plays Pittsburgh in week one. Any other decision would be an unneeded risk for the veteran defender.