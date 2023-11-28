3 Atlanta Falcons who stepped up in huge week 12 win
The Atlanta Falcons played their biggest game of the season on Sunday. It was a battle in Atlanta for the top place in the NFC South.
Beating the 'Visitors' could prove to be the most pivotal moment of the season. It seriously cannot be overstated. The Falcons would have been in a sizable hole in the division with only six games remaining, instead, they are in first place—by virtue of a tie-breaker—and are 3-0 in divisional play.
This win was in thanks to these three players who stepped up at the biggest moment of the year.
1. Kaleb McGary - RT
When you run the ball 41 times in a game, you better have some road graders. The Atlanta Falcons certainly did and Kaleb McGary was the leader.
McGary sealed the edge for Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier countless times. He was able to give the running backs a lane up the sidelines as he just shoved players backward.
The Falcons averaged nine yards per carry when running to the right. That is pretty amazing.
McGary also didn't allow a single pressure, hit, or sack in pass protection. That is pretty good for a guy who got torched by Cam Jordan over his first few seasons.
McGary's attitude and makeup was really perfect for this type of game.
The whole offensive line really deserves a shoutout—Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary.