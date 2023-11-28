3 Atlanta Falcons who stepped up in huge week 12 win
The Atlanta Falcons notched their biggest win of the year thanks to these three players
2. Bijan Robinson - RB
The Atlanta Falcons used the eighth-overall pick on Bijan Robinson because of what he can do as a runner and a receiver.
We have obviously seen it all year; he makes highlight-reel jukes and one-handed catches. On Sunday, he didn't have any single play that would land on SportsCenter, but he did take advantage of his opportunities and put up some great stats.
His wheel route off of play-action that resulted in a touchdown was really the icing on the cake. He completely torched Demario Davis, went over 100 yards from scrimmage, and scored a huge touchdown.
Allgeier also had some powerful runs, especially on the grind-it-out drive at the end of the game.