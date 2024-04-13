3 Atlanta Falcons who will finally turn the corner in 2024
These three players for the Atlanta Falcons will finally reach their potential during the 2024 NFL Season.
2 of 3
2. Arnold Ebiketie, OLB
When talent meets opportunity, special things can happen. Arnold Ebiketie has had limited usage for a former second-round pick during his career but now the Falcons will need him more than ever and he has shown some elite flashes.
Getting to the quarterback will be the main priority for the former Penn State pass rusher. Line up on the edge and go get the quarterback, it needs to be that simple.
He will be used in coverage occasionally, just like he was last year, but his talents lie in his ability to track down a quarterback. He is one of the NFL's biggest sleepers to reach double-digit sacks next season.