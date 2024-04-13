3 Atlanta Falcons who will finally turn the corner in 2024
These three players for the Atlanta Falcons will finally reach their potential during the 2024 NFL Season.
3. Troy Andersen, LB
If Troy Andersen can stay healthy nothing is holding him back from being a dynamic sideline-to-sideline linebacker.
The talent is there and we started to see him put it all together in the limited snaps he played last year before his season-ending injury. He is a Swiss army knife for Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake.
We haven't seen the capabilities of Andersen quite yet. His skillset gives him the potential to be one of the NFL's best.
If Andersen can stay healthy, improve his tackling, and continue to trust his instincts then we will see him 'turn the corner' in his third season in the NFL. It is easy to forget that he had to make the jump from the FCS to the NFL so he is a player the Falcons knew they would have to be patient with.