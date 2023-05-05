3 Atlanta Falcons whose job is in danger after the NFL Draft
2. Jalen Mayfield
A lot of time has been spent over the past two seasons discussing why Mayfield clearly was a draft bust and whether or not the guard belongs on the roster. Atlanta's draft should answer that question with Matthew Bergeron being a great second-round selection for a team that clearly already has their offensive line locked in before camp has begun.
Barring an injury to the road for Mayfield to win a spot on this roster appears to be closed following the draft. Germain Ifedi is clearly going to be the swing tackle with Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary locked in as the starter. Looking at the guard position it would be fair to consider Justin Shaffer ahead of Mayfield simply based on what Mayfield failed to do when on the field.
However, looking closely and considering how the team was managed last season Matt Hennessy should be the favorite to make the roster as the backup guard and center. Matt was a starter and has filled in for two different roles when needed.
All of this adds up to the Falcons carrying Ifedi and Hennessy as their primary backups with a third option being one of their development projects. It is fair to believe that Mayfield went from competing in the starting left guard role to completely off the Atlanta roster after the draft.