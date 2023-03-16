3 Avenues for Matt Ryan following his release from the Colts
Matt Ryan is done in Indianapolis after one year; here are three avenues he could now go down
It has almost been exactly one year since the Atlanta Falcons traded their all-time leader in basically every quarterback stat to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick that turned into DeAngelo Malone. Things did not work out for Matt Ryan in Indy, so now he will be looking to start a new era in his life and career.
The question is, what are his options now? That is exactly what we are here to look at. We have no idea what his intentions are and we also don't know how much interest he would even have from other teams.
Ryan will be 38 years old before the 2023 NFL season kicks off, so his days are winding down quickly. Fortunately for him, he will likely have other options outside of football, and we will definitely get to what those options are.
Whatever may happen, he will still be considered, without any argument, the greatest quarterback in Atlanta Falcons history. He brought never-before-seen success to Atlanta football and while it ended disappointingly, we should only have the utmost respect for one of the best to ever do it.
Now we will get to some potential avenues Matt Ryan could follow after his release from the Colts.