3 Avenues for Matt Ryan following his release from the Colts
Option No. 2: Matt Ryan joins a contending team as the primary backup
This seems like the better option for Matt Ryan to continue his career, yet it also seems like the least likely option. Ryan became a backup for the first time in his career this past season and while he handled it like a complete pro, it is unlikely that he will want to continue that role.
I truly think he can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL but I just do not see a situation that meshes with him. Teams are either set at QB or are looking for a QB, not many, if any, are looking to add a veteran quarterback as a starter.
Perhaps Matt Ryan is just looking for a ring after he was robbed of one back in 2017. He could certainly get one by agreeing to be a backup after his disappointing season in Indianapolis.
One team that makes a lot of sense is the Kansas City Chiefs who lost their primary backup following their Super Bowl win when Chad Henne retired. Henne and Ryan were taken in the same draft and maybe they end up having the same role to end their careers.