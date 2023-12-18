3 Bad quarterback situations the Atlanta Falcons are jealous of
By Nick Halden
1. Joe Flacco
Yes, the Atlanta Falcons would still be dealing with interceptions here. However, Flacco has been great overall with the Browns with far lesser weapons in Cleveland. Don't forget this team has lost Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb this season. Cleveland doesn't have close to the capable playmakers that Atlanta has on their roster.
What they do have, however, is a veteran quarterback and head coach capable of using what weapons they do have. Flacco came off his couch and is slinging the ball well for a team that seems to be playoff-bound. Give the Browns credit, they made a terrible decision on Watson but were very quick to pivot at the position.
They didn't continue to start quarterbacks that were both turning the ball over and failing to create scoring chances. Flacco in Atlanta would have been laughed at if we rewind back to week one of the season. If we are being truthful if Flacco was Atlanta's quarterback they likely have 1-2 more wins and are still in the playoff race. That is how poorly Ridder has played and just how desperate the quarterback situation has been since Matt Ryan left town two seasons ago.