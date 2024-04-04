3 bargain free-agent signings the Falcons missed out on in 2024
Three cheap signings the Atlanta Falcons should have made this offseason.
2 of 3
2. Tre'Davious White, CB
Signed with Rams for one-year, $8.5 million
Tre White is out to prove himself on his new one-year contract. He has bet on himself after seeing his value plummet after some rough injury-plagued seasons in Buffalo.
If White can stay healthy, he can be one of the best in the league. Taking a risk on that for $8.5 million is worth it, especially with it being a need for the Atlanta Falcons.
If the Falcons had signed White and he stayed healthy, they would potentially have the top duo of corners in the entire NFL. They also wouldn't have money tied up in them for the long run allowing them to work on a contract extension with A.J. Terrell.