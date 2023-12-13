3 Best Atlanta Falcons quarterback fits to replace Desmond Ridder
By Nick Halden
2. Jayden Daniels
It is safe to say that Drake Maye and Caleb Williams are going to be off the board far before Atlanta has a chance to pick. This leaves Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels as potential first-round targets. Bo Nix would be a mistake of a pick that would end with the Falcons in the quarterback market yet again.
Daniels a great fit for Atlanta's weapons, however, the issue is Daniels is likely to be off the board before Atlanta's pick. The difference here is that Atlanta will have a far better chance to trade up to take Daniels without spending the future of the franchise. If the Falcons are willing to develop a quarterback Jayden is the best fit for this franchise. Draft Daniels and keep Ridder as the cheap backup.
This would allow the Falcons to build a complete roster saving money at the most important position. The downside to this move is that it yet again pushes the Falcons window to compete knowing they will be developing a young quarterback. The upside is the obvious chance to find a franchise guy saving cap space they can use to build a strong roster.