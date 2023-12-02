3 Best head coaching fits if the Atlanta Falcons fire Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
The most likely outcome of this season for the Atlanta Falcons is Arthur Smith returning in 2024. The Falcons hold the NFC South lead and have an easy schedule ahead. That starts with the Tim Boyle led Jets on Sunday followed by a struggling Tampa Bay team.
These games happen while the Saints will play the Lions and the Panthers. This likely gives the Falcons the chance to build a two-game cushion and take full control of the South down the stretch. If the team holds onto the division and hosts a playoff game Arthur Smith is this team's head coach heading into next season.
Arthur Blank is a historically patient owner that is going to give his head coach a season too long. It has happened with each of the last two coaches and Smith is unlikely to be any different barring the team missing the playoffs and having a rough finish to the year.
There is the argument, that this scenario could be the best thing for the Falcons long term. If that happens, however, who should Atlanta's top coaching targets be? The best three fits for Atlanta are clear when you consider both the resumes and what has happened this season.