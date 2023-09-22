3 Best landing spots for Atlanta Falcons legend Julio Jones
By Nick Halden
Former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones remains a free agent two weeks into the season speaking to the fact that this could be the end for one of the best to ever do it. Demanding his way out of Atlanta clearly hurt the receiver with the veteran unable to produce after leaving the Falcons.
While there is no questioning Julio's greatness it is fair to wonder how much Matt Ryan helped extend his career based on the last two seasons with the Titans and Bucs. Despite being injury-prone and struggling at times his final two seasons with the Falcons Matt Ryan consistently found a way to get Jones the ball.
This isn't to take anything away from one of the best to ever do it but rather to point that at a dependent position Jones needed his quarterback's trust. Stops with the Titans and Bucs both fell flat and now the receiver's career could be at an end with very few options out there that make sense for Julio at this point in the season.
Despite the obvious concerns, there are a few fits out there for the veteran if he is willing to return and a team is desperate enough to make the move.