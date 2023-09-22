3 Best landing spots for Atlanta Falcons legend Julio Jones
By Nick Halden
1. Los Angeles Rams
Yes, the Rams have been getting surprising production from the receiver position and should get back Cooper Kupp at some point this season. However, this is a team that is looking to surprise a lot of people this season and clearly is going to have to keep their offense on the field to pull off consistent upsets.
Signing Jones is about two things the first is bringing depth to the position and a leader that can help guide the Rams' young talent. The second is the fact that if you sign Jones Matthew Stafford is going to find a way to make the veteran productive and perhaps give you another trade chip ahead of the deadline.
If you're the Rams adding as many veteran trade chips as possible is an attractive option when you consider where this team's season is likely ending. Give Jones a chance to rebuild value and either become a surprise wildcard contender or give you the ability to move another veteran piece for draft picks as this franchise works to recover from going all in and winning the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Julio to the Rams clearly makes sense for both sides and gives the veteran a great chance to rebuild a bit of value.