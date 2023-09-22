3 Best landing spots for Atlanta Falcons legend Julio Jones
By Nick Halden
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Having watched both of the Chiefs' first games there is reason for concern when it comes to the defending champs. Patrick Mahomes is inarguably the best quarterback in football but that isn't going to matter if anyone not named Travis Kelce can't catch or hold onto the ball. Receiver issues got the Chiefs beat against the Lions and if not for Trevor Lawrence struggling would have gotten this team beaten against the Jaguars.
The Chiefs look vulnerable and while there is plenty of time to improve and for the young receiving core to grow there are possible answers out there. If there is one quarterback in the league that is going to make Julio Jones a productive receiver again it is Patrick Mahomes.
We watched Mahomes and the Chiefs win a Super Bowl with receivers that fell out of the rotation or struggled elsewhere. Patrick needs very little from the position to elevate his pass catchers and play at a high level. Perhaps adding Jones would be the stabilizing force this teams needs for the offense to take a step forward and for Julio to have one final strong season.