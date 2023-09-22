3 Best landing spots for Atlanta Falcons legend Julio Jones
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta Falcons
This is only an option if Julio Jones is willing to return in a player/coach role knowing he will very rarely be getting the football. Already this offense has struggled early on to get the ball to Drake London and Kyle Pitts consistently. Adding a veteran target makes sense for this team on a number of levels but that player must understand this offense and be willing to accept a very small role.
Jones was always the ultimate professional on the field playing for a number of terrible Atlanta teams without letting frustration show. There is something to be said for how he carried himself and dealt with playing on teams where he was often the team's best player and Ryan's only hope of moving the ball.
Julio has shown himself to be a great team player and perhaps might consider ending his career with the Falcons in a leadership role. Despite how things ended in Atlanta Jones is still considered one of the best to ever wear an Atlanta jersey. Julio wouldn't be a productive player but could be counted on for a handful of big plays and would be a perfect mentor for Atlanta's young talent.