3 Biggest concerns for the Atlanta Falcons heading into week 3
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons pass rush continues to go missing
Early in this game Kaden Elliss got to the quarterback for his first sack of the season helping with what was thought to be tone setting drives for this defense. Those drives were followed up by the Packers being allowed to drive up and down the field four straight times.
Jordan Love was able to sit back in the pocket and target Tre Flowers in man or wait to find the hole in the zone. Love had so much time to throw the football the secondary wasn't able to hold coverage consistently in the middle of this game.
This is the second straight game that Atlanta's pass rush has struggled to be consistent against an injured or struggling offensive line. Lucky for Atlanta they face few veteran quarterbacks this season but any experienced offense is going to put this game out of reach when they had the defense on the ropes.
Yes, the pass rush showed back up in the final three drives of the game to help the Falcons lock up the comeback win. However, it is concerning how little of a consistent rush that this team has throughout the first two games. More snaps for Arnold Ebiketie and more consistent blitzes are the obvious answers.