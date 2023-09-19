3 Biggest concerns for the Atlanta Falcons heading into week 3
By Nick Halden
2. Desmond's turnover issues
At the end of the day, Desmond only threw one pick and led two great drives that locked up the win for the Falcons. That watched the game from start to finish know that Ridder threw what should have been three interceptions in this game and turnovers that would have completely turned this game toward the Packers.
Part of the reason the Falcons were so excited about Ridder is the clear upgrade over Marcus Mariota. Having a quarterback that was capable of making all the needed throws while playing his role and not forcing the plays that Mariota did that resulted in consistent game changing turnovers.
The first time that Arthur Smith opened up the playbook for the young quarterback Ridder clearly struggled. This isn't to say there weren't great moments for the young quarterback but there were plenty of young teaching moments as well.
Desmond is going to have growing pains throughout the season and this game had the chance to turn ugly because of them. Watching how the Falcons and Ridder adjusts going into week three in their first road game will tell us a lot about both Ridder and how much the young quarterback is trusted moving forward.