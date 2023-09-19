3 Biggest concerns for the Atlanta Falcons heading into week 3
By Nick Halden
3. Can the pass protection hold up against Aidan Hutchinson?
We watched what the Carolina Panthers and Brian Burns did to this offensive line in week one and allowed a bad Carolina team to hang in the game. Week two was a slight upgrade but the pass protection still needs to be greatly improved. Ridder should have felt the rush and let the ball go sooner or have eaten the sack but on the lone interception, the pass protection was at fault.
Atlanta's offensive line are complete bullies when it comes to the run game and setting up Tyler Allgeier or Bijan Robinson. However, there is a lot left to be desired when it comes to how long they are giving Ridder in the pocket.
What stands out the most about the middle of the game for both offenses is how clean the pocket was for Love and how long he had to throw. Ridder was the complete opposite far too often and it is concerning as Atlanta gets ready for one of the better young pass rushers in the game.
If you're the Lions you have Aidan hunt Kaleb McGary and make the offensive lineman prove last year's improvement wasn't an outlier.