3 Biggest disappointments in Atlanta Falcons opening loss in Miami
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor Heinicke
Watching Taylor Heinicke follow Michael Penix Jr. it is hard to remember this was a player many fought for making his way into the lineup last season. A fight that was more than fair when you had to endure Desmond Ridder's consistent inability to move the football and impressive ways of creating turnovers.
The tape that Heinicke put on display Friday night isn't going to have many teams vying for the veteran's services. It is hard to remember that this is the same player who went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady once upon a time against a defense that would destroy Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Heinicke is a scrappy underdog who often found ways to thrive in Washington. While he was never a great starter he was far better than what Atlanta has watched each of the past two seasons. Whether it was the wild throws or the center exchange that would hand Miami a touchdown it was ugly and difficult to watch.
The Falcons already had made it close to impossible for Heinicke to make the roster. After last season and his debut in the preseason, there is zero chance he is competing for a backup role. It was clearly over for Heinicke and Atlanta.