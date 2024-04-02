3 Biggest needs for the Atlanta Falcons heading into the draft
By Nick Halden
1. Edge Rusher
It seems every Atlanta Falcons wish list over the last decade has been headlined by the lack of an elite edge rusher. Yet again that is the glaring need for the team as we near the draft. After fixing their offensive issues by adding depth and signing Kirk Cousins the edge position should be priority.
If the season started today Atlanta's starting edge rushers would be Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie. They are as opposite of a pair as you could possibly have. Carter is a great tackler and run defender who rarely finds his way to the quarterback. His value is in his ability to contain and play the ball. Carter isn't a threat as a pass rusher.
Arnold Ebiketie is the complete opposite in that he struggles to contain, finish plays, and defend the run. However, he has shown an elite ability to find his way to the quarterback. Atlanta should start Ebiketie heading into the 2024 season hoping his tackling will improve.
The Falcons need to draft a pass rusher in the first round the only exception is if they believe they have a chance at a generational player. Barring one of the top quarterbacks, Joe Alt, or Marvin Harrison Jr. falling the pick is obvious.