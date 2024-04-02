3 Biggest needs for the Atlanta Falcons heading into the draft
By Nick Halden
2. Secondary Depth
The Falcons can count on Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell to show up in the 2024 season. After these two players who in the secondary can you confidently rely on? Clark Phillips, DeMarcco Hellams, and Dee Alford have all shown flashes of being capable contributors.
However, none of the three players are proven and even if they work out Atlanta still lacks depth. The Falcons need to draft both corner and safety depth. It would be surprising not to see Atlanta add to both positions in the draft and free agency.
Terry Fontenot has done well at adding contributing players in the secondary late in the draft. His ability to add impact players over the past two seasons is going to be needed with Atlanta's heavy spending limiting their ability to add to both positions.
Richie Grant is still on the Atlanta roster allowing the Falcons to entertain the idea of leaving the safety position alone and focusing on adding corner depth. As much as Grant has struggled it is on the table he makes the team with Hellams winning the starting role. Regardless, Atlanta will need to make moves in the secondary.