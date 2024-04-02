3 Biggest needs for the Atlanta Falcons heading into the draft
By Nick Halden
3. Quarterback
Remember this is specifically aimed at the draft and not moves Atlanta has to make in free agency. The quarterback room is well under control with Kirk Cousins the starter and Taylor Heinicke the backup. Atlanta keeping Heinicke has been one of the most surprising moves of the offseason.
If they had cut the quarterback at the start of the year it would have saved $7 million. This speaks to how highly this coaching staff and front office thinks of Heinicke. This leads to the obvious question of why the position is a need in the draft?
Atlanta still is going to need a long-term answer at the quarterback position. Best case scenario the Falcons have an answer in Cousins for 3-4 seasons and he continues to play at a high level. The Falcons need to spend each of the next two offseasons preparing for this not to be the case bringing in quarterbacks to sit behind the veteran.
This doesn't mean that you must draft a quarterback within the first two days of the draft but Atlanta needs to add to the position. Hoping to find a surprise franchise option to learn behind Heinicke and Cousins throughout the next two seasons.