3 biggest overreactions to Atlanta Falcons Week 3 game
By Nick Halden
1. Bijan Robinson was outplayed by Gibbs
For the Atlanta Falcons offense to have success in the first two weeks of the season Bijan Robinson has had to be at the center of the offense. There will be an overreaction to this game by the people who simply look at the numbers and not the setup or chances Gibbs and Robinson are given.
Where was the Atlanta Falcons run game in the first half? You used a top-ten pick on Bijan Robinson for a reason the passing game is needed but not what this team is built around. It seems perhaps that Arthur Smith and the offense overthought this game and their approach.
You have a team struggling to stop the run and your response is to consistently drop back your struggling quarterback with zero pass protection. Give the Lions rookie his due this was a great game for Gibbs but Bijan Robinson is the better player and deserved to be a far bigger part of Atlanta's game plan on Sunday.
Ridder needs to settle into this offense but you absolutely cannot go this far away from the run game and expect to win. Such an ugly game plan and terrible execution from Arthur Smith and company.