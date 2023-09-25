3 biggest overreactions to Atlanta Falcons Week 3 game
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's offense simply isn't good
This is going to be a take that many pundits and fans take this week after the ugly showing that we just witnessed. It is a fair take for week three but shortsighted if you believe this offense isn't going to put up a lot of points moving forward.
If you don't believe in Desmond Ridder know that this team has a level of urgency and will put in Heinicke if Ridder doesn't improve. Apart from that you have far too much talent not to quickly figure it out this season.
Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Tyler Allgeier, and Bijan Robinson are all elite weapons with Jonnu Smith, Mack Hollins, and Patterson as great secondary options. This team is going to figure it out and it likely starts with taking a simpler approach.
Give Allgeier and Robinson the football and give Desmond Ridder more time to improve. Yes, it was an ugly game but the first two weeks of the season suggest it was simply an outlier against a far more motivated Lions team. With this schedule and the Falcons division, they are going to be alright despite how the offense struggled in one of their toughest games of the season.