3 biggest overreactions to Atlanta Falcons Week 3 game
By Nick Halden
3. Time to move on from Desmond Ridder
A portion of Atlanta Falcons fans and the NFL media never gave Desmond Ridder a chance and this game is going to be a lot of fuel for these takes. Let's be completely fair here we are seven games into Ridder's career and while there have been flashes there isn't one complete game you can point to and say that Ridder proved who he is.
It isn't time to turn to Taylor Heinicke just yet despite the inevitable takes otherwise this week. Ridder was pressured early and often in this game but simply didn't play up to NFL standards. After a rough first half, Desmond was obviously shaken and missed a number of throws that could have turned this game.
None more important than Atlanta's drive after a Jessie Bates interception that ended with Ridder missing an open Drake London. Not only did the quarterback miss the ball wasn't anywhere close it appeared Mariota was back on the field for the Falcons.
Ridder should be Atlanta's quarterback and given more time to evaluate but this game without question pushed his stock in the wrong direction and cracked the door open a bit for Taylor Heinicke discussions to begin.