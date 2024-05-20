3 Biggest positions of concern for the Atlanta Falcons heading into the summer
By Nick Halden
1. EDGE
Who is going to get to the quarterback consistently on this Atlanta Falcons defense? The most reasonable answer would be Grady Jarrett or if you have high expectations for Arnold Ebiketie. Either way, any reasonable conclusion is going to lead to the fact this team has zero established pass rushers at the edge position.
This is why many were critical and continue to be of the Michael Penix Jr. pick. It isn't to say the quarterback won't prove to be a starter or a solid decision long term. But rather pointing out that this team still refuses to take a position of vital importance in today's league.
Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter would be your starting edge rushers if the season started today. Carter can't get to the quarterback but is a great run defender and finisher while Ebiketie is the complete opposite. You lack not only an elite threat but a complete starter at the position. Atlanta fans have to hope that rookie Trice defies the odds and finds a way to contribute and force his way into the lineup earlier than expected. When looking for the biggest weakness on this team the position is glaring and it isn't particularly close.