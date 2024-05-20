3 Biggest positions of concern for the Atlanta Falcons heading into the summer
By Nick Halden
3. Right Tackle
There are other positions you could look to as bigger concerns with safety, linebacker, and receiver depth all having arguments as needing improvement. However, none are as close to concerning as the first two positions on this list except for Kaleb McGary. You have a quarterback who just had surgery and missed most of the 2023 season.
He is far less mobile than Desmond Ridder or Marcus Mariota both players that McGary struggled to protect at times. Atlanta's schedule is also going to put the team up against far more capable pass rushers than what McGary struggled to deal with last season. With Storm Norton as your fallback option, there is a reason for concern.
If Kaleb McGary struggles it is going to be made obvious very quickly and the concerns for keeping an aging quarterback healthy are very real. If Cousins were to deal with an injury you would then have McGary or Norton guarding the blindside of Michael Penix Jr.
The Falcons have to hope that the best version of McGary shows up from week one this season. If not the team is going to quickly pivot and look to move one of the most inconsistent pieces of their offense.