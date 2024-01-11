3 Biggest positions of need for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason
By Nick Halden
1. Quarterback
Any Atlanta Falcons fan knows that the quarterback position is the biggest position of need for this team moving into 2024. Taylor Heinicke is likely going to be cut considering the cap savings that moving on from the quarterback provides. Logan Woodside seems likely to move on as well considering he was brought in by Arthur Smith.
This leaves Desmond Ridder who had about as ugly of a season as one can have when being handed an NFL franchise. Arthur Smith's offense and quarterback management didn't help. Ridder was benched and named the starter until the end of the year only to be benched again.
Smith's poor decisions speak to his firing as well as the poor choices he had at the position. Desmond Ridder could stay on the roster as the 3rd quarterback but it is safe to expect this team to add at least two quarterbacks.
Whether it is swinging big and trading up for Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, or looking to make a splashy veteran addition Blank has learned from his mistakes and will look to add a franchise guy. The 2023 season was defined by incapable quarterback play that is going to change moving forward.