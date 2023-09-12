3 Biggest questions facing the Atlanta Falcons are week one
By Nick Halden
2. Can the Atlanta Falcons defense continue the second half momentum?
Without Jessie Bates this defense clearly is letting the game slip away in the first half with Bryce Young starting to settle in. Bates shook the quarterback's confidence and bought the defense time to figure things out. The secondary played well from the first snap but was often left far too long in coverage.
The new and improved Atlanta Falcons pass rush waited far too long to come alive against a shaky Carolina offense. Sorting out where the Falcons caused the Panthers issues and where the offense simply failed is difficult.
What is for sure, however, is that a veteran offense isn't going to let Atlanta get away with the early pass rush and tackling struggles the team had.