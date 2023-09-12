3 Biggest questions facing the Atlanta Falcons are week one
By Nick Halden
3. Is Kaleb McGary regressing or simply struggling with Brian Burns?
At times it was hard to tell if it was Jalen Mayfield or Kaleb McGary out there for the Falcons in the first half. A lot of the pass-blocking issues can be blamed on Kaleb and his inability to stay in front of Brian Burns. This is completely understandable in some ways when you consider how elite of a talent that Burns is.
Still, if this offense is going to be anything close to consistent they are going to need McGary to quickly improve. Kaleb had a breakout season last year that allowed the veteran to get paid and become a part of Arthur Smith's long term plans.
There should be some level of concern that this was an outlier season for McGary and he is who he has been throughout the rest of his career. It is without question a situation the Falcons need to keep a very close eye on throughout the first weeks of the season.