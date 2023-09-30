3 Biggest questions facing the Atlanta Falcons in week four
By Nick Halden
1. Will Arthur Smith learn from his mistakes and make needed adjustments?
If there is one obvious criticism for the Atlanta Falcons head coach it is a stubborn confidence in continuing to stick with things that simply aren't working. Whether it was Jalen Mayfield, Franks, Marcus Mariota, or the way the head coach calls the offense once Arthur Smith is all in it is hard to change the strategy or decision even if it isn't working.
It was obvious what the offense needed to do to adjust after an ugly loss to the Lions. The first move is dealing with the pass protection issues while the second is changing up the routes and passing strategy.
Run simple slant routes and get Drake London and Kyle Pitts early touches and Desmond easy early throws. Bring back a portion of the screen game we saw in week one and put Desmond on the move more often. They are simple and easy adjustments that the head coach obviously needs to make along with occasionally spreading the field and the offense out.
Ridder has a heavy share of the blame for why the passing offense has been so abysmal but Arthur Smith isn't doing his quarterback any favors. If they want a chance to win this weekend adjustments have to be made.