3 Biggest questions facing the Atlanta Falcons in week four
By Nick Halden
2. Can Ryan Nielsen register a pass rush threat against Trevor Lawrence?
If you give Trevor Lawrence the clean pocket that the Falcons offered both Jared Goff and Jordan Love it is going to be a long morning for Falcons fans. Lawrence is far too talented not to pick apart the Falcons if they give him that much time and plenty of room to work.
There is also the talent that Jacksonville has at pass catcher including former Falcon Calvin Ridley. The inconsistent pass rush we have watched the first three weeks of the season isn't going to cut it. They can't simply show up at the end of the game it will already have been long decided.
An easy answer to bringing more consistent of a rush is putting in Atlanta's young edge rushers more often as well as consistently bringing a blitz. Four rushers for Atlanta haven't been getting the job done so your answer is to rotate your four players and consistently bring an extra rusher.
Lawrence and the Jaguars are looking for a get-right game after being upset by the Texans and this will be just that if the pass rush isn't consistently active.