3 Biggest questions facing the Atlanta Falcons in week four
By Nick Halden
3. Does Ridder bounce back after an ugly week three start?
Arthur Smith can make the right adjustments and the defense can find a pass rush but at the end of the day, this game still hinges on Desmond Ridder. Bijan Robinson can only carry this offense so far when teams are going to dare Arthur Smith to put the ball in Ridder's hands and make the quarterback beat them.
You are going to get plenty of one one-on-one matchups with Kyle Pitts and Drake London with teams playing the run and daring you to make the throw. Last week there were a myriad of reasons that Ridder didn't make the needed plays. However, that doesn't mean the quarterback escapes blame for his level of poor play.
There was more than one missed throw and open receiver that could have kept the game within reach and given Atlanta's offense a chance to mount another comeback. Desmond Ridder has to be better whether or not the pass protection is fixed. If you're THE guy you find a way to make a handful of plays even if your team doesn't come out on top.
Ridder doesn't have to win this game for Atlanta but what he does have to do is show at least a bit of improvement and growth from what was an ugly game last week.