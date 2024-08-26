3 biggest surprises of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 preseason
2. The lack of offense for the Falcons
If you were looking for offense, you did not get it. The Atlanta Falcons mustered two touchdowns and two field goals in 12 quarters of play—not good.
I get it, they had Taylor Heinicke and John Paddock at quarterback the majority of the time but you still would have loved to see more production. It was downright ugly most of the time.
The number of drives that stalled at midfield was crazy. They couldn't generate any big plays on third or fourth down. They were routinely outmatched (much thanks to the Jaguars playing many defensive starters for way too long) and the quarterback play was abysmal.
While I do have some concerns going into the regular season, I do think Zac Robinson held back in his playcalling. It was a lot of vanilla concepts that didn't work with the talent on the field.